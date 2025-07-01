Cavaliers Reunite With Veteran Forward Larry Nance Jr.
The 32-year-old Nance is heading back to Cleveland on a one-year deal.
The Cleveland Cavaliers are reuniting with veteran forward Larry Nance Jr. on a one-year deal, according to a report from NBA insider Marc Stein.
Nance spent 2018-21 with the Cavaliers, and has since played for the Portland Trail Blazers, New Orleans Pelicans and Atlanta Hawks.
Last season with the Hawks, Nance averaged 8.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists. It was unlikely that he would return to the Hawks after recent acquisitions created a financial crunch for the veteran.
Nance will provide Cleveland with a reliable bench option in the rotation next season as the Cavs try once again to compete atop the Eastern Conference.
