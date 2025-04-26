SI

Cavaliers Rule Out Star Darius Garland for Game 3 vs. Heat

Garland is dealing with a toe injury he re-aggravated in Game 2.

Cleveland Cavaliers star guard Darius Garland is out for Saturday's Game 3.
The Cleveland Cavaliers have ruled star guard Darius Garland out for Game 3 against the Miami Heat on Saturday.

Garland re-aggravated a toe injury in Cleveland's Game 2 victory earlier this week. Cleveland's medical staff was hoping that Garland would be able to workout in pregame warmups in an attempt to play, but he was unable to warm-up due to the injury.

Cleveland is hoping with the rest day on Saturday and Sunday, that he may be able to go in Game 4 on Monday, which could be a closeout game in the series if the Cavaliers win in Saturday's Game 3.

Garland has averaged 20.6 points and 6.7 assists on 47.2% shooting in 75 regular season games this season. In the Eastern Conference first round series against the Heat, Garland is 16-of-31 from the floor, and is averaging 24.0 points and 7.0 assists in the first two games of the series.

