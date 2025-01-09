Cavs Edge Thunder in Battle of NBA's Two Best Records
The Cleveland Cavaliers improved to an NBA-best 32–4 with a 129–122 home victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night in a battle featuring the league's two best records.
The Cavs rolled behind a 25-point, 12-rebound, six-assist performance from Jarrett Allen and a 21-point, 10-rebound, seven-assist effort from Evan Mobley. Donovan Mitchell added 18 for the Cavaliers, as all five starters scored in double-digits. Cleveland also earned contributions from the bench, as Max Strus scored 17 points and Ty Jerome added 15 of his own.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a game-high 31 points in the loss for the Thunder, who had a 15-game winning streak snapped with the loss. At 30–6, the Thunder still boast the second-best record in the NBA.
With the win, the Cavaliers are now 19–1 at home and 11–0 against the Western Conference, which will certainly be something to monitor in the second half of the season.
NBA fans loved Wednesday's marquee matchup. Here are some of the best reactions from a competitive weeknight tilt: