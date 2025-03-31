Cavs' Jarrett Allen Dons T-Shirt With Himself, His Cats On It in Postgame Presser
In recent years, Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen has taken up the mantle of a time-honored basketball archetype—the gentle giant. Here is a player who can post a double-double one day while pontificating about Pokemon the next.
On Sunday, Allen was in top form on both counts. First, he continued his career year by torching the Los Angeles Clippers for 25 points and 12 rebounds in a 127–122 win. Then, he paid homage to his cats.
In the postgame presser, he wore a T-shirt depicting himself posing with his pair of feline friends. The shirt read "Let 'em meow," a parody of the Cavaliers' "Let 'em know" slogan.
Allen appeared oblivious to the shirt's origins; it was later revealed by Ashley Bastock of cleveland.com to have been a gift from a fan. Nonetheless, the center vowed to cherish the addition to his wardrobe.
"I'm gonna sleep in this shirt," Allen said as guard Donovan Mitchell showed it off to assembled press.