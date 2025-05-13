SI

Celtics GM Brad Stevens Seen Doing Special Thing for Jayson Tatum Right After Injury

Andy Nesbitt

Jayson Tatum left Game 4 with a brutal injury. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Jayson Tatum left Game 4 of the Celtics-Knicks series on Tuesday night with very painful injury to his right foot area. While there hasn't yet been an update on the injury and his status going forward, it doesn't seem like he and the Celtics are going to get good news about it.

The injury happened with just over three minutes left in the fourth quarter. Tatum had 42 points at the time and was keeping the Celtics in a very tight game that they ended up losing to fall behind 3–1 in the series.

Tatum was unable to put any weight on his foot and was helped off the court at Madison Square Garden. Once he got near the tunnel, Celtics GM Brad Stevens was seen stepping in and helping his star player get back to the locker room area.

Here's that moment:

That was a pretty special thing for Stevens to do and you know it had to hurt him to see Tatum, a player he has been with since his rookie year, in such pain.

Official news about the injury should be coming out soon. Until then, Celtics fans can only hope for the best but also brace for the worst.

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

