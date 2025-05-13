Jayson Tatum Suffers Ugly Leg Injury Late in Celtics Game 4 Loss to Knicks
The Boston Celtics may have just suffered a significant loss.
The New York Knicks beat the Celtics in Game 4 Monday night to take a 3–1 lead in their Eastern Conference semifinals series. But that's not the headline coming out of the game. Superstar Jayson Tatum was injured late in the fourth quarter and it didn't look good.
The injury came as Jaylen Brown attempted to drive late in the fourth quarter. He lost possession of the ball, and Knicks forward OG Anunoby stepped in to collect it. Tatum's ankle appeared to give out, and he went down as he attempted to give chase. Anunoby coasted down the court for an uncontested dunk. The basket gave the Knicks a 113–104 lead with 2:58 remaining in the game.
Immediately after Anunoby scored, the Celtics called a timeout as their star remained in a heap on the floor. He appeared to be in considerable pain. Tatum eventually went back to the locker room, but could put no weight on his leg.
The full play is below.
He was later seen in a wheelchair.
According to The Athletic's Jay King, Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla didn't have an update on the injury after the game. He did say Tatum would have an MRI tomorrow.
Tatum scored 42 points, while grabbing eight rebounds, dishing out four assists, and adding four steals and two blocks, but it wasn't enough for Boston in Game 4.
The Knicks owned the third quarter, outscoring the Celtics 37-23, then they finished the job by winning the fourth quarter 33-28, en route to a 121-113 victory.