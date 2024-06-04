Celtics Center Kristaps Porzingis Set to Return to Lineup for NBA Finals, per Report
Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis is on track to return to the lineup for Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night, according to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic.
Per Charania, Porzingis has been taking part in multiple team scrimmages over the past few days and has yet to suffer any setbacks on his injured right calf.
Porzingis has been out of the lineup since April 29 with a right calf strain that he suffered in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference first round series against the Miami Heat. The Celtics have gone 9-1 since his exit from the starting lineup, but his rim protection and ability to stretch the floor against a talented Mavericks frontcourt will certainly be welcomed as the NBA Finals get underway.
Porzingis has averaged 20.1 points and 7.2 rebounds on 51.6% shooting from the floor and 37.5% shooting from three in his first season in Boston. His seamless integration into the Boston rotation has been a key reason why the Celtics are back in the Finals for the second time in three seasons.