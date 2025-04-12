SI

Celtics Convert G League MVP to Standard Two-Year NBA Contract

Guard JD Davison had a terrific minor-league season.

Patrick Andres

JD Davison stands during a game against the Hornets in Nov. 2024.
JD Davison stands during a game against the Hornets in Nov. 2024. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
In this story:

Guard JD Davison had an outstanding year in the G League—and now he's reportedly being rewarded accordingly.

The Boston Celtics are converting Davison's deal into a standard two-year NBA contract, according to a Saturday morning report from Shams Charania of ESPN. Davison, 22, was the G League's MVP this season.

In 30 games with the Maine Celtics, Davison averaged 25.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game. That was an improvement over even his 2023-24 numbers, when he provided Maine with 20.8 points per game.

Notable recent winners of the G League MVP award include Raptors 905 forward Chris Boucher in 2019, Delaware Blue Coats forward Paul Reed in 2021, and Osceola Magic guard Mac McClung in 2024.

Davison formally joins a Celtics team preparing to defend its '24 NBA title. Boston, the Eastern Conference's No. 2 seed, will play either the Atlanta Hawks, Chicago Bulls or Miami Heat in the first round.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/NBA