Celtics Convert G League MVP to Standard Two-Year NBA Contract
Guard JD Davison had an outstanding year in the G League—and now he's reportedly being rewarded accordingly.
The Boston Celtics are converting Davison's deal into a standard two-year NBA contract, according to a Saturday morning report from Shams Charania of ESPN. Davison, 22, was the G League's MVP this season.
In 30 games with the Maine Celtics, Davison averaged 25.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game. That was an improvement over even his 2023-24 numbers, when he provided Maine with 20.8 points per game.
Notable recent winners of the G League MVP award include Raptors 905 forward Chris Boucher in 2019, Delaware Blue Coats forward Paul Reed in 2021, and Osceola Magic guard Mac McClung in 2024.
Davison formally joins a Celtics team preparing to defend its '24 NBA title. Boston, the Eastern Conference's No. 2 seed, will play either the Atlanta Hawks, Chicago Bulls or Miami Heat in the first round.