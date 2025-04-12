How NBA Playoff Picture Looks After Busy Friday Slate of Games
Playoff basketball is almost here. But first, there's plenty to be determined over the final two days of the 2024-25 NBA season.
Over in the Eastern Conference, the entire postseason picture is now officially set from the No. 1 seed Cleveland Cavaliers all the way down to the Miami Heat, the final play-in tournament team in 10th place. As for the Western Conference? Not so much.
Entering Friday's slate of games, the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers were tied for the No. 4 seed with identical 48-32 records, and the Golden State Warriors, Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves were all tied for the No. 6 spot with 47-33 records.
All of those aforementioned teams in the West won Friday night aside from the Grizzlies, who lost117-109 to Denver at Ball Arena. Memphis is now locked into the play-in tournament—meaning they can only claim the No. 7 seed at best—after losing on back-to-back nights to the Timberwolves and Nuggets.
The Lakers clinched their first Pacific Division title since 2019-20 on Friday with a win over the Houston Rockets and hold a one-game cushion as the No. 3 seed. Right behind Los Angeles are the Nuggets and Clippers, who are tied for the No. 4 seed with 49-32 records. Both teams will wrap up the regular season Sunday, as Denver visits the Rockets and the Clippers battle the Warriors.
The Nuggets can clinch the No. 4 seed with a win over Houston on Sunday. But for now, the No. 4 through No. 8 seeds are up for grabs with the Nuggets, Clippers, Warriors, Timberwolves and Grizzlies all looking to land their official seeding.
The Timberwolves will play the Utah Jazz—albeit without a suspended Anthony Edwards—while the Grizzlies will host the Dallas Mavericks.
Let's dive in to the current playoff picture (updated after the games Friday night) and projected playoff matchups:
NBA playoff picture: Western Conference (through games Friday, April 11)
SEED
TEAMS
RECORD
GB
1
Thunder
67-14
--
2
Rockets
52-29
15
3
Lakers
50-31
17
4
Nuggets
49-32
18
5
Clippers
49-32
18
6
Warriors
48-33
19
--
PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT
--
--
7
Timberwolves
48-33
19
8
Grizzlies
47-34
20
9
Kings
39-42
28
10
Mavericks
38-42
28
--
--
--
--
11
Suns
36-45
31
12
Trail Blazers
35-46
32
13
Spurs
33-48
34
14
Pelicans
21-60
46
15
Jazz
17-64
50
NBA playoff picture: Eastern Conference (through games Friday, April 11)
SEED
TEAMS
RECORD
GB
1
Cavaliers
64-17
--
2
Celtics
60-21
4
3
Knicks
50-31
14
4
Pacers
49-32
15
5
Bucks
47-34
17
6
Pistons
44-37
20
--
PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT
--
--
7
Magic
41-40
23
8
Hawks
39-42
25
9
Bulls
38-43
26
10
Heat
37-44
27
--
--
--
--
11
Raptors
30-51
34
12
Nets
26-55
38
13
76ers
24-57
40
14
Hornets
19-62
45
15
Wizards
17-64
47
Projected NBA playoff matchups (through games Friday, April 11)
Western Conference
- Play-in tournament: No. 7 Timberwolves, No. 8 Grizzlies, No. 9 Kings, No. 10 Mavericks
- No. 1 Thunder vs. No. 8 TBD
- No. 2 Rockets vs. No. 7 TBD
- No. 3 Lakers vs. No. 6 Warriors
- No. 4 Nuggets vs. No. 5 Clippers
Eastern Conference (officially set)
- Play-in tournament: No. 7 Magic, No. 8 Hawks, No. 9 Bulls, No. 10 Heat
- No. 1 Cavaliers vs. No. 8 TBD
- No. 2 Celtics vs. No. 7 TBD
- No. 3 Knicks vs. No. 6 Pistons
- No. 4 Pacers vs. No. 5 Bucks