Boston Celtics to Sign Derrick White to Four-Year Contract Extension, per Report
The Boston Celtics and second-team All-Defense guard Derrick White have agreed to a four-year, $125.9 million contract extension that ties a key member of the reigning NBA champions to the franchise long-term, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
The extension includes a player option for the fourth season, which will allow White, who turns 30 on Tuesday, to potentially opt-out and capitalize on his value with another contract in his mid-30s. The $125.9 million extension was the most money that White could have received from the Celtics this offseason.
Since arriving in Boston at the trade deadline during the 2022 season, White has proven to be a significant piece of the franchise's continued championship aspirations. He's taken his offensive game, especially his three-point shooting, to another level since arriving with the Celtics, and has been a key cog in Boston's potent defensive scheme.
White has been named second-team All-Defense for each of the last two seasons, and averaged 15.2 points, 5.2 assists and 4.2 rebounds on 39.6% shooting from three last year. He also led the NBA in blocks among guards with 87 total, good for 1.2 per game.
Inking White to a contract extension was near the top of Boston's to-do list this offseason, along with signing star Jayson Tatum to his supermax extension. While Tatum's extension (although yet to be announced) was a near certainty, White's extension was a bit more difficult given the obstacles that the new CBA presents.
But in the end, the Celtics and White got the deal done on the first official day of free agency, and the emerging star will be a part of Boston's backcourt for years to come.