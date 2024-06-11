Celtics' Derrick White Seeking Contract Extension This Summer, per Report
The second tax apron implemented as part of the NBA's new collective bargaining agreement will make it increasingly more difficult for teams to pay significant contracts to multiple key pieces.
However, that's not preventing Celtics defensive stopper and key role player Derrick White from seeking a contract extension this summer, according to a report from NBA insider Marc Stein.
Despite having stars Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday locked up long-term, with a $315 million extension coming across Jayson Tatum's desk this summer, White and the Celtics will go back to the bargaining table to keep him with the franchise for the long haul.
"Keeping his five best players together for the long term is going to get increasingly difficult (as in expensive) for Brad Stevens and the Celtics after the forthcoming offseason, when Jayson Tatum signs his own $315 million contract extension after Jaylen Brown scored a nearly $290 million extension last summer," Stein wrote. "We must also factor in that Derrick White, according to league sources, will be seeking a contract extension this summer."
As for the Celtics, despite being on the hook for significant repeater tax penalties down the road, ownership is motivated to strike a deal with White. The All-Defense guard has become a key piece to Boston's playoff run due to his stifling defense and sharpshooting, according to a separate report from Brian Robb of Mass Live.
While the new CBA presents plenty of financial challenges to roster building, it's clear the Celtics are intent on maximizing their championship window with star wings in Tatum and Brown entering their primes. That means paying up for their important role guys, even if the financial ramifications are severe.