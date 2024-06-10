Celtics Fired Up Home Crowd With Cheeky Kyrie Irving Quote on Jumbotron
The Boston Celtics are hosting the Dallas Mavericks in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night, and the team wasted no time reminding Kyrie Irving of his pot-stirring comments in the aftermath of the series opener.
Irving told reporters after Dallas's Game 1 loss that he expected the crowd at TD Garden to be louder than it was. The Celtics responded in turn, displaying that quote alongside an image of Irving's face on the Jumbotron ahead of tip-off on Sunday.
The crowd was energized early after seeing the quote on the big screen, and they followed up by booing Irving when he first got the ball during the first quarter.
Unsurprisingly, Irving's comments didn't sit too well with Celtics fans, who were already not fond of the 32-year-old. Now, the organization is looking to rally behind his critical comments and raise the volume for Sunday's Game 2, trying to make things difficult for Dallas.
Irving struggled in Game 1, scoring 12 points on 6 for 19 shooting from the field. He'll be looking to turn things around in Game 2, though he'll have to overcome what figures to be a raucous home crowd in addition to Boston's top-notch defense.