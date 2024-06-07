Kyrie Irving Took Subtle Shot at Celtics Crowd After NBA Finals Game 1 Loss
The Boston Celtics ran away from the Dallas Mavericks early in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday and then cruised to a 107-89 victory in front of a raucous home crowd at the TD Garden.
While Luka Dončić had a big night for Dallas in the loss, scoring 30 points and collecting 10 rebounds, his backcourt mate, Kyrie Irving, struggled, scoring just 12 points on 6-of-19 shooting.
Irving, who spent a tumultuous two seasons with the Celtics earlier in his career, heard some boos from the crowd but said afterwards that he thought the fans would be a bit louder.
“It's basketball at the end of the day," Irving said of the atmosphere in the arena. "Being in this environment, I’m used to it at this point. Earlier in my career, there was a different relationship that I had with Boston, Just being able to come here, be settled with a veteran group, now I’m here as the veteran."
"Over the past few years, just experiencing the playoffs here, even the regular season it’s been the same thing - I thought it was gonna be a little louder in here. But I’m expecting the same things going into Game 2, the crowd trying to get me out of my element, my teammates out of (their) element.”
Game 2 is Sunday night in Boston. You have to think the Celtics crowd will be even more fired up for that one.