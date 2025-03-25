Celtics Give Quick Optimistic Update About Jayson Tatum's Ankle Injury
The Boston Celtics won their sixth straight game on Monday night—a 113-95 victory over the Sacramento Kings—that was clouded by the injury to star Jayson Tatum's left ankle.
Tatum elevated for a three-pointer in the third quarter and landed on Sacramento wing Domantas Sabonis's foot after Sabonis did a hard close-out on Tatum's jump shot. Tatum immediately went to the floor and was writhing in pain.
Tatum hobbled to the locker room and did not return.
While it initially appeared to be a bad ankle sprain for Tatum, the early update is that the Celtics star has avoided serious injury.
"He seems to be doing OK," Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said after the game. "I didn't see the play, but they made the right call. Fortunate that he was able to shoot the free throws. [He's] taking care of it right now."
Sabonis publicly apologized for causing Tatum's injury after the contest.
"I feel horrible. I've had a crazy month [with injuries] myself, personally, and you never want that to happen. So I want to apologize," Sabonis said, per Brenden Nunes.
ESPN's Ramona Shelburne noted that Tatum was "OK, just sore" and Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe said that Tatum left the arena with no crutches or walking boot and a "very slight limp."
The Celtics head to Phoenix to take on the Suns on Wednesday night. The Celtics are expected to take it cautiously with Tatum with the playoffs right around the corner.