Celtics Insider Says Jayson Tatum Is Recruiting Damian Lillard During Achilles Rehabs
The late portion of the NBA season saw a number of big-name stars go down with devastating Achilles injuries, including Celtics forward Jayson Tatum and former Bucks guard Damian Lillard. Milwaukee opted to stretch the remaining $113 million owed to Lillard on his deal, sending the veteran guard to free agency for the first time in his career.
The opportunity presented to Lillard is very unique. He is still being paid out the rest of his deal by the Bucks, but can still choose the best situation for his eventual return to the court, and money may not be as much a determining factor as the ability to win his first championship. His recovery timeline could match up well with Boston, which has made a number of significant moves in the wake of Tatum's injury and will likely be aiming to reopen its championship window in 2026–27.
It should come as no surprise that Lillard and Tatum have been in contact during their parallel recoveries, and Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe says that the Celtics star has been recruiting the sharpshooter during their communications.
"I just was told that they’re communicating and Tatum is recruiting," Washburn told the Garden Report podcast. "Tatum is the face of the franchise. So, yeah, you’re told he’s recruiting. I don’t know if they’re like FaceTiming every day or they’re on Snapchat and sharing videos. ... Like, I don’t know if it’s that deep, but they are communicating and I think we all know Tatum’s going to be here for a long time."
As he sought a move from the Trail Blazers ahead of the 2023 season, it was reported that Lillard wasn't overly interested in heading to Boston, with the Heat often cited as his desired destination. He was ultimately traded to Milwaukee, creating a partnership with Giannis Antetokounmpo that never truly got off the ground, as Lillard was beset by injuries throughout his two years with the Bucks.
Washburn says Lillard's approach this time around may be different, at 35 as he rehabs from a long-term injury.
"He’s open to new teams and obviously he wants to win a championship. The only thing he does not have in his career is a title. He’s top 75 [NBA's 75th anniversary team]. He's going to the Hall of Fame. He's fourth all-time in three-point makes. So the only thing Dame doesn't have is a chip, or even getting close to one. It all depends on what he wants to do."