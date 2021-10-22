NBA Unveils 75th Anniversary Team

The NBA unveiled its full list of the top 75 players in NBA history on Thursday in honor of the league's 75th anniversary season. The list was put together by a panel of current and former players, coaches, general managers, team executives, WNBA legends and sportswriters.

Players were chosen without considering position and current and former players were not allowed to vote for themselves. The list includes 11 active players across the league that include Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, Warriors guard Stephen Curry, Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, Suns guard Chris Paul and Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard.

The list also includes Nets duo of Kevin Durant and James Harden as well as the core of the new-look Lakers in LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony and Anthony Davis.

The league's list of 75 players comes with a combined 158 championships, 730 NBA All-Star selections, 110 MVP and Finals MVP Awards along with more than 1.5 million points scored.

The remainder of the list includes all 50 members from the league's 50th Anniversary team that was named in 1996. Bill Russell joined Bob Cousy, George Mikan and Bob Pettit as the only four players named to all four NBA Anniversary teams.

Six international players—Antetokounmpo, Tim Duncan, Patrick Ewing, Steve Nash, Dirk Nowitzki and Hakeem Olajuwon, representing the countries of Greece, U.S. Virgin Islands, Jamaica, Canada, Germany and Nigeria.

The team also features the ambassadors for the 75th anniversary in Clyde Drexler, Magic Johnson, Nowitzki, Pettit and Oscar Robertson.

