Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Had Comical NSFW Answer About Winning ECF MVP
The Boston Celtics are headed back to the NBA Finals for the second time in three years after beating the Indiana Pacers, 105-102, in Game 4 to complete the sweep in the Eastern Conference finals.
Jaylen Brown had a huge series, averaging just under 30 points a game in the four wins. His huge 3-pointer in Game 1 allowed the Celtics to get an overtime win and his 40 points in Game 3 helped the team storm back from a double-digit deficit in the second half to get a big victory on the road.
Brown was named the MVP of the Eastern Conference finals, an award he wasn't expecting to get because, as he said after the game, he's not used to winning things.
This was great:
Brown and his teammates were so happy when he won the award:
His stats made it a no-brainer:
The Celtics will play the winner of the Minnesota Timberwolves-Dallas Mavericks series in the NBA Finals, which start on June 6.