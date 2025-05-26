Celtics Star Jaylen Brown Discusses Treatment Options for Torn Meniscus in Knee
Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown played through the NBA playoffs with a partially torn meniscus in his right knee.
Brown, who lacked his usual explosiveness down the stretch of the season, played through pain as Boston pursued its title defense. While Brown discussed his knee issue during the playoffs, the extent of the injury wasn't revealed until after the Celtics were eliminated in the Eastern Conference semifinals by the New York Knicks.
Now with the specifics of the injury out in the open, Brown has been open about the plan moving forward, which could include surgery.
"I got a lot of doctors I gotta get evaluated with," Brown told Noa Dalzell of Celtics Blog. "[Gotta] see the potential for surgery versus no surgery, wait to speak to the organization. For now, it's just rest and recovery. I'm taking a step back from a long season. Mentally, it was a lot of stuff going on."
Brown will be heavily relied upon next season for the Celtics as co-star Jayson Tatum recovers from a torn Achilles tendon that he suffered in Game 4 of the Knicks series. Tatum is expected to miss most (if not all) of next season as he recovers from the injury.