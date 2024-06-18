Jaylen Brown Gave Sweet Shoutout to Jayson Tatum During Finals MVP Speech
The Boston Celtics’ quest for a historic 18th NBA title was completed Monday night in a convincing 106-88 victory over the Dallas Mavericks. Through the tears of joy and clouds of confetti, only one Celtic was crowned Finals MVP this postseason, and that player was Jaylen Brown.
Brown, who averaged 20.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and five assists per game in the Finals, was humble as ever as he collected his MVP trophy after the game. He made sure to give fellow Celtics star Jayson Tatum his flowers, too, in his ensuing acceptance speech.
“It was a full team effort,” Brown said. “I share this with my brothers. My partner-in-crime, Jayson Tatum, he was with me the whole way. We share this s--t together.”
This past year was truly a memorable one for Brown, who also earned his third All-Star nod, won Eastern Conference Finals MVP and clinched his first NBA title. Last July, Brown signed a $304 million supermax contract through the 2028-29 season.
Though Brown may have received the tournament’s highest individual honor, Tatum finished his NBA Finals run on a high note as well. In Game 5, Tatum became the first Celtics player to record 20 points, 10 assists and five rebounds in a Finals game since Larry Bird in 1986. He is also the first Celtic ever with at least 30 points and 10 assists in an NBA Finals game.