Jayson Tatum Cried While Holding His Son After Winning the NBA Championship
The Boston Celtics won the 2024 NBA Finals with a 106-88 Game 5 victory over the Mavericks at home Monday night. Jayson Tatum led all players in scoring with 31 points to go along with 11 assists, eight rebounds and two steals. It was Tatum's best game of the series and it came in the clincher. As reality sunk it, Tatum was clearly overcome by emotion.
Tatum came out of the game late in the fourth quarter and hugged coach Joe Mazzulla. Then he congratulated his teammates before doubling over in tears. Tatum appeared to spend a few minutes crying tears of joy, culminating in moments with his son Deuce.
It's been a long time coming for Tatum, who was drafted by Boston with the third pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. He finished third in Rookie of the Year voting behind Ben Simmons and Donovan Mitchell. By his third season he was averaging 23.9 points and seven rebounds a game and found himself on MVP ballots. He's been First Team All-NBA for the last three years, but hadn't won a championship until now.
And by now I mean as a 26-year old in his seventh season. Can you imagine why he feels so much relief?
Because what can they say now.