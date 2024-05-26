Joe Mazzulla Admits Rick Carlisle's Football-Style Play Caught Celtics Off Guard
Just one win separates the Boston Celtics from their second Eastern Conference title in three years after the proud franchise missed every NBA Finals between 2010 and '22.
However, the Celtics' route to victory in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals Saturday evening against the Indiana Pacers was far from easy.
To beat the Pacers 114–111, Boston had to sweat out a creative final play in which Indiana sent its players on football-style routes to catch guard Andrew Nembhard's inbounds pass. The play resulted in a sterling look for forward Aaron Nesmith—and caught the Celtics flat-footed.
"It's a really good play. I think (the Miami Heat run) it, I know Indiana runs it," Mazzulla said. "It's just unpredictable. We had a gameplan. We were looking to execute our need-a-three defense in some capacity... that was definitely hard to guard."
Mazzulla praised the look Nesmith found on the game's final play.
"They got a really good shot off," Mazzulla said. "Some of it is luck, too... if that shot goes in, we're having a completely different conversation."