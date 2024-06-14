Celtics' Joe Mazzulla Had Hilarious Two-Word Response to Receiving NBA Coaching Honor
Joe Mazzulla is one victory away from winning a NBA championship in just his second year as an NBA head coach. And while he's been excellent calling the shots for the Boston Celtics, his dry sense of humor in press conferences has also become the stuff of legend during this run.
Mazzulla is becoming a quote machine and that isn't just happening in front of the media, but also behind closed doors with his team. Celtics guard Derrick White was asked Thursday for his favorite Mazzulla quote and after a little thought, White told a story about the time he congratulated Mazzulla for being named NBA Coach of the Month.
What was Mazzulla's response to that nice gesture by one of his players?
"Nobody cares."
Never change, Joe Mazzulla.
The Celtics will look to finish a sweep of the Mavericks in Friday night's Game 4 in Dallas at 8:30 p.m. ET.