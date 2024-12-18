Celtics' Joe Mazzulla Had Very On-Brand Answer When Asked About NBA’s Bad TV Ratings
With the recent revelation that the NBA's ratings for national TV games are down 19% from last year, pundits and fans alike are in the midst of searching for an explanation.
Reasons such as on-court product, marketing around the game, and load management all come to mind, but commissioner Adam Silver added on Tuesday that it could be due to consumers "watching more programming on streaming than they are traditional television."
With the topic at the forefront, you can add Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla to the list of those talking about it. He was asked for his opinion on the matter at Wednesday's shootaround, and naturally gave a very on-brand answer:
"I add to that," Mazzulla explained. "I don't watch NBA games. I'm just as much of a problem as everyone else."
Why is that, you ask?
"I don't like watching the games," he answered bluntly.
Mazzulla, known for his press conference antics, has the Celtics at 21–5 to start the 2024–25 season as they look to win a second straight NBA title. Given that, he's likely more focused on Boston's next game vs. the Bulls, coming up on Thursday from TD Garden.