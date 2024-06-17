Celtics’ Mazzulla Says Kristaps Porzingis Is ‘Available’ for Game 5
Boston Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla provided a key update on center Kristaps Porzingis’s status ahead of Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks.
Porzingis sat out of Game 3 and 4 in Dallas due to a rare leg injury he suffered earlier in the Finals, identified as a torn medial retinaculum allowing dislocation of the posterior tibialis tendon.
Ahead of Monday’s 8:30 p.m. tip-off, Mazzula told reporters, “He’s available. Expecting to see him tonight.” Mazzulla added that there will not be a minutes restriction for Porzingis in Game 5.
Porzingis, a 2018 All-Star, will look to help the Celtics win their historic 18th NBA championship at TD Garden on Monday. He has averaged 13.5 points and five rebounds this postseason.
