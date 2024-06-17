SI

Celtics’ Mazzulla Says Kristaps Porzingis Is ‘Available’ for Game 5

Kristen Wong

Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Boston Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla provided a key update on center Kristaps Porzingis’s status ahead of Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks.

Porzingis sat out of Game 3 and 4 in Dallas due to a rare leg injury he suffered earlier in the Finals, identified as a torn medial retinaculum allowing dislocation of the posterior tibialis tendon.

Ahead of Monday’s 8:30 p.m. tip-off, Mazzula told reporters, “He’s available. Expecting to see him tonight.” Mazzulla added that there will not be a minutes restriction for Porzingis in Game 5.

Porzingis, a 2018 All-Star, will look to help the Celtics win their historic 18th NBA championship at TD Garden on Monday. He has averaged 13.5 points and five rebounds this postseason.

Published |Modified
Kristen Wong

KRISTEN WONG

Kristen Wong is a Staff Writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated. She has been a sports journalist since 2020. Before joining SI, Kristen covered four NFL teams as an associate editor with the FanSided NFL Network and worked as a staff writer for the brand’s flagship site. She has written about soccer, the NFL, NBA, and MLB since 2020, and outside of work, has dreams of running her own sporty dive bar.

Home/NBA