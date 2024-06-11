Kristaps Porziņģis Day-to-Day With ‘Rare Injury’ Suffered in Finals Game 2
On the heels of some of the best basketball of his career, Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porziņģis has hit a roadblock.
Porziņģis has suffered a rare injury to a tendon in his left leg, the Celtics announced Tuesday afternoon. The unusual ailment has rendered him day-to-day with Game 3 of the NBA Finals between Boston and the Dallas Mavericks looming Wednesday.
Per the Celtics, Porziņģis was hurt with 3:27 remaining in the third quarter of Game 2—at which point Boston led the Mavericks 73-63.
The 2018 All-Star was diagnosed with a torn medial retinaculum allowing dislocation of the posterior tibialis tendon, per the Celtics. Notably, the tendon dislocation took place in the opposite leg to where Porziņģis suffered the calf injury that kept him out for over a month.
Addressing reporters Tuesday, Boston coach Joe Mazzulla called the injury "serious."
Thanks to Porziņģis—who erupted for 20 points in Game 1 and added 12 in Game 2—the Celtics sit two wins from their first NBA title since 2008.
Here he is talking about the injury on Tuesday: