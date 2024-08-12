Celtics-Knicks, Lakers-Timberwolves Will Kick Off 2024-25 NBA Season, per Report
The 2024-25 NBA schedule will drop sometime in the next few weeks. Shams Charania of The Athletic already reported the Christmas Day schedule for next season. Now he's back with opening night info.
Appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, Charania revealed the national TV broadcast for the first night of the 2024-25 NBA regular season on October 22— the defending champion Boston Celtics will host the New York Knicks, while the Los Angeles Lakers will host the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The previous season's champ always plays on opening night and receives their rings. The Celtics will get to do so in front of the Knicks, who loaded up this offseason in an attempt to dethrone Boston. Kristaps Porzingis is unlikely to play as he recovers from surgery but otherwise both rosters should be locked and loaded for what should be a great matchup.
On the other coast, the NBA clearly wants to showcase Anthony Edwards. Edwards was on the fast track to superstardom even before he went to Paris as part of Team USA this summer, and now he seems fated to become the next big basketball personality and potential face of the league. The schedule now features him taking on two of his Olympics teammates, LeBron James and Anthony Davis, as the Timberwolves attempt to return to the postseason following their best playoff run in decades.