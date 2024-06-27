Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis to Miss 5-6 Months After Undergoing Surgery
Kristaps Porzingis suffered an injury almost nobody has ever heard of in Game 2 of the 2024 NBA Finals, going down with a "torn retinaculum and dislocated posterior tibialis tendon." He made it back on the court to help the Boston Celtics win the championship in Game 5 but was clearly not at full health. Soon after, it was announced Porzingis would require surgery, and earlier this week Brad Stevens said the Latvian big man might miss the start of the season.
That seemed to be confirmed on Thursday. The Celtics announced Porzingis underwent surgery for his injury and would miss 5-6 months.
"The Boston Celtics announced today that center Kristaps Porzingis underwent successful surgery to repair a torn retinaculum and dislocated posterior tibialis tendon," the statement read. "Porzingis is expected to return to play in 5-6 months. Further updates will be provided as necessary."
That timeline projects Porzingis to return anytime between late November and late December. The NBA usually has opening night in late October, and the reigning champs host the first game of the season while giving out championship rings and hanging a banner. It does not appear Porzingis will be in uniform for the big moment.
Porzingis averaged 20.1 points and 1.9 blocks per game in his first season in Boston. He ended up missing the vast majority of the team's playoff run but still put forth a strong effort in Game 1 of the Finals, which will never be forgotten by the Celtics faithful. The roster will miss Porzingis to start the year, especially given the depth in the frontcourt is a bit shaky. But the overwhelming talent on the Celtics should be more than enough to keep them afloat in the early goings of the 2024-25 season.
The clock starts now on Porzingis' rehab.