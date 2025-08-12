Celtics’ New Ownership Group Makes Surprising Change to Front Office
Wyc Grousbeck is no longer the governor of the Celtics, according to ESPN. When the team was sold to Bill Chisholm for a record $6.1 billion earlier this year, it was announced that Grousbeck would remain in his role through 2028.
In an interview back in April, Grousbeck talked about his commitment to the team going forward. ViaMassLive:
“So it’s the old and the new mixing in together. But there’s new energy and there’s new excitement. We’ve been in 22 years, my group, and now most of us are going to be in going forward, including me. I’m doubling down on all my stuff and putting everything I’ve got in to stay for a while. It’s really exciting. There’s a new vibe. They don’t want to change anything. They want it to be just the way it’s been.”
And now he's out.
This sounds remarkably similar to what happened with Mark Cuban in Dallas when he sold the majority of the Mavericks in December of 2023. By the time the team was getting swept by the Celtics in the NBA Finals at the end of the season, Cuban was no longer involved in the day-to-day, despite saying he would remain on to help with the ownership transition. Via ESPN:
Cuban, despite his claims after selling the majority share of the franchise midseason to the Adelson and Dumont families, no longer has control of basketball operations. Harrison reports to new governor Patrick Dumont, who is kept informed but has shown trust in Harrison to handle roster personnel matters.
A few months later the Mavericks traded Luka Doncic to the Lakers without Cuban having any say.