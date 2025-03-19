Celtics Rookie Baylor Scheierman Puts On Show in Tight Win Over Nets
Both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown were out due to injury for the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night, but with Baylor Scheierman in town—it didn't matter.
That's right. Boston's rookie two-way forward helped lead the charge against the Brooklyn Nets, tallying career-highs in points (20), three-pointers made (6), and steals (1). He also corralled three rebounds and dished out one assist as the Celtics beat the Nets 104-96.
Here's a look at some of Scheierman's best highlights on the night:
It's only fitting that Scheierman, a former Creighton Bluejay, saved his best NBA performance for the start of the NCAA tournament.
Following his career night, the 24-year-old received a water bottle shower from his teammates:
With further scoring help from Kristaps Porzingis (25 points), and Derrick White (18) Boston notched their 50th win on the season as well as their third in a row. They'll have the next few days off to get healthy before heading to Utah on Friday night to take on the 15-54 Jazz.
Tip-off for that one is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. EST from Salt Lake City's Delta Center.