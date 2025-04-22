Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Listed As Doubtful for Game 2 vs. Magic
Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum has been officially listed as doubtful for Game 2 of the team's Eastern Conference first round playoff series with the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.
Tatum bruised his right wrist after a hard foul by Magic wing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope sent the Celtics star to the floor in the second half of Boston's Game 1 win on Sunday.
Tatum's status was described by head coach Joe Mazzulla as "day-to-day" when asked about the injury during media availability on Tuesday afternoon. ESPN's Charania noted that Tatum's X-rays came back negative and an MRI revealed a bone bruise that was going to be a pain management situation for the Boston star.
Tatum has prided himself on availability throughout his eight-year career. He's played in 72 games or more every season of his career, with the exception of the COVID-shortened 2019-20 year, and the COVID-impacted 2020-21 season. Tatum played in 66 and 64 games respectively in those two seasons, as he participated in a majority of the regular season contests.
The 27-year-old Tatum has averaged 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game this season. He is expected to be named First-Team All-NBA for a fourth time in his career when the awards are officially announced this week.