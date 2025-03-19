SI

Celtics Surprise Baylor Scheierman With Second Water Bottle Bath After Stellar Game

Boston wasn't done with the water after an on-court moment earlier.

Brigid Kennedy

Boston Celtics players douse Baylor Scheierman with water after game vs. Brooklyn Nets on March 18, 2025.
Boston Celtics players douse Baylor Scheierman with water after game vs. Brooklyn Nets on March 18, 2025. / Boston Celtics / X / Screenshot\
Boston Celtics rookie Baylor Scheierman put the team on his back during Tuesday night's 104-96 win over the Brooklyn Nets, dropping a career-high 20 points alongside three rebounds and one assist. Without stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, the Celtics needed someone to pick up the slack—and Scheierman delivered, aided by strong performances from Kristaps Porzingis and Derrick White, as well (25 and 18 points, respectively).

In honor of his big game, Scheierman's teammates doused him with water while still on the court. But they also got him again in the locker room, when Scheierman appeared totally unsuspecting.

As the rookie walked into the room, his teammates just sort of minded their own business for a minute... before pulling out the water bottles and giving him a real shower this time. He was in the middle of dapping up Brown when all hell broke loose.

Take a peek at that:

Well deserved after such a big night, which also marked the Celtics' third win in a row.

The team will now have a bit of a break until Friday, when they travel to take on the Utah Jazz.

