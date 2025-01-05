The Celtics Had the Worst Half of the Entire NBA Season vs. Thunder
The Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Boston Celtics 105-92 on Sunday. It was a nightmare second half for the Celtics as they blew a 10-point halftime lead and made just eight shots on 40 field goal attempts in the second half.
Boston managed just 15 points in the third quarter and 12 in the fourth as they scored the fewest points any team has scored after halftime all season.
Not only that, but it appears to be the lowest scoring half of the season. The Pelicans scored 28 on 26.1% shooting in a 33-point loss to the New York Knicks on December 1st. So the Celtics had a worse half than the worst team in the league.
And they ended up the foils in one of the most thrilling defensive-to-offensive highlights of the entire season as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander blocked Jayson Tatum at the rim on one end and then threw an alley-oop to Isaiah Hartenstein on the other. Hartenstein, in turn, threw it down on Derrick White who has obviously been listening to people talk about how good he is at protecting the rim to jump with someone so big.
The good news for Boston is that this was just their 10th loss of the season and they still have the second best record in the Eastern Conference and third best record in the league. Sometimes you just have a bad half or end up on the wrong end of a highlight. For Boston on Sunday it was the worst of both worlds.