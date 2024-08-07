Celtics' Olympic Trio and Tom Brady Compare Title Parades in Boston
The Boston Celtics' championship trio representing the United States as members of the country's men's basketball team: Jayson Tatum, Jrue Holiday, and Derrick White, ran into perhaps the most prominent athlete in the history of Boston sports, Tom Brady, at USA Basketball’s 50th anniversary party on Monday.
“That was dope,” White said about his first chance to meet the seven-time Super Bowl champion, per Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe. “He’s obviously the GOAT, and I was pretty excited to see him. He congratulated us (on the NBA championship), and we talked a little bit about the parade and how it compared to theirs.”
While both enjoyed well-attended rolling rallies through the streets of Boston, the Celtics and the well north of one million fans who came to their parade, had a notable advantage over the Patriots, with the reigning NBA champions' celebration taking place in June, rather than a Massachusetts February.
“Ours was warmer,” quipped White with a smile.
