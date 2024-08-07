Inside The Celtics

Celtics' Olympic Trio and Tom Brady Compare Title Parades in Boston

Rob Greene

Aug 5, 2024; Paris, France; Tom Brady attends day three of the gymnastics event finals during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 5, 2024; Paris, France; Tom Brady attends day three of the gymnastics event finals during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports / Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Boston Celtics' championship trio representing the United States as members of the country's men's basketball team: Jayson Tatum, Jrue Holiday, and Derrick White, ran into perhaps the most prominent athlete in the history of Boston sports, Tom Brady, at USA Basketball’s 50th anniversary party on Monday.

“That was dope,” White said about his first chance to meet the seven-time Super Bowl champion, per Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe. “He’s obviously the GOAT, and I was pretty excited to see him. He congratulated us (on the NBA championship), and we talked a little bit about the parade and how it compared to theirs.”

While both enjoyed well-attended rolling rallies through the streets of Boston, the Celtics and the well north of one million fans who came to their parade, had a notable advantage over the Patriots, with the reigning NBA champions' celebration taking place in June, rather than a Massachusetts February.

“Ours was warmer,” quipped White with a smile.

Further Reading

Payton Pritchard Excited for How Tatum Will Harness Olympic Benching

Celtics Trio Helps Team USA Cruise by Brazil in Knockout Play

Jayson Tatum Stuffs the Stat Sheet in Team USA's Win vs. Puerto Rico

Here's What to Know about Jaylen Brown's Boston XChange

Jrue Holiday, Derrick White Discuss Team USA's Opening Olympic Win

Jayson Tatum Gets Candid about Relationship with Jaylen Brown

Jaylen Brown 'Wasn't Surprised' by Olympic Snub: 'All the Motivation in the World'

Celtics Rookie Anton Watson Shares Brad Stevens' Message to Him

Celtics' Coaching Staff Changes Match Theme of Boston's Offseason

Celtics Roster, Salary Cap Breakdown After Whirlwind Start to Free Agency

New Details about Plan to Sell Majority Stake in Celtics Revealed

Al Horford, Raising Cane's, and a Region that Loves Him

On Derrick White and the Fuel for Unprecedented Journey to NBA's Best Role Player

Published
Rob Greene

ROB GREENE

@RobGreeneNBA

Home/Top Stories