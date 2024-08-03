Jayson Tatum Stuffs the Stat Sheet in Team USA's Win vs. Puerto Rico
The United States men's basketball team had already punched their ticket to the quarterfinals, entering Saturday's group play finale against Puerto Rico.
However, earning the top No. 1 overall seed in knockout play, which starts Tuesday in Paris, and facing the two No. 3 seeds, which the rankings will tell you are the less challenging opponents, still required a victory.
Jayson Tatum helped that cause by registering the first double-double of his Olympic career.
The five-time All-Star slid into the starting lineup in place of Jrue Holiday, downgraded from questionable to inactive due to an ankle injury he suffered in Team USA's 103-86 win over South Sudan on Wednesday.
Tatum generated six points on 3/3 shooting in the game's first seven minutes. He also swiped two steals, grabbed a pair of rebounds, and dished out an assist in his opening shift.
He entered halftime with eight points, converting on 4/5 field goal attempts and six rebounds, pacing all participants in that category. He also tacked on another assist and had a plus-12 plus-minus rating at the break, helping the U.S. take a 64-45 advantage into intermission.
Tatum finished with ten points, and his ten rebounds tied Puerto Rico's Ismael Romero for a game-high. He also had three assists, two steals, and a plus-nine plus-minus rating as he helped Team USA apply the finishing touches to its dominant display on Saturday.
And while this was a quieter showing offensively for Derrick White, who, as he does with the Celtics, is shining in his role on a star-studded roster, the two-time All-Defensive Team selection had a steal and stonewalled a Jordan Howard drive before blocking his shot.
White also contributed two points, two assists, and a rebound in Team USA's 104-83 victory against Puerto Rico.
