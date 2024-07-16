Jaylen Brown 'Wasn't Surprised' by Olympic Snub: 'All the Motivation in the World'
Even after the Team USA men's basketball program needed to find a replacement for Kawhi Leonard, they opted against adding this year's Eastern Conference and NBA Finals MVP, Jaylen Brown.
For 25 percent of their roster to come from the reigning NBA champions while excluding the three-time All-Star raises suspicions.
Brown, who pulled up courtside to support the Summer League Celtics during their 88-74 win over the Lakers on Monday night at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, shared at halftime that he spoke with Derrick White, who got Leonard's roster spot, to ensure there was no confusion and that the former is happy that the latter will get the chance to represent his country at the Olympics in Paris this summer.
The Marietta, Georgia, native also addressed whether it surprised him that the Team USA men's basketball program passed on the chance to add the 2022 All-NBA Second Team selection who just had the best season of his career while helping lead Boston to Banner 18.
"I wasn't surprised, but my reaction was I was happy for D. White," said Brown. "It's dope to have so much of our guys on there, so I was happy for those guys, but I wasn't surprised."
Brown, who's taken aim at Nike after it dropped Kyrie Irving for sharing anti-Semitic material and for its business ethics, also spoke on whether he believes the sneaker giant, who is the apparel provider for Team USA's men's basketball program, played a role in denying him of the chance to represent his country at the Olympics.
"I do for sure," voiced Brown. "Maybe more stuff will come with that. But as of now, I'm not gonna comment on it."
In another testament to the star wing's commitment, he's returned a better player each season of his eight-year career. That includes following a truncated break between playing in the bubble in Orlando and the start of the following campaign during the pandemic.
So, after breaking through to an NBA championship and winning Finals MVP, an extra source of motivation figures to help fuel him as he aims to build on his game's evolution.
"Absolutely," stated Brown about using getting left off the Team USA roster as motivation moving forward. "Super fired up. I've got all the motivation in the world…I love that, honestly."
