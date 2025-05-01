Celtics' Jrue Holiday Wins Prestigious NBA Award for Second Time in His Career
Boston Celtics star Jrue Holiday was named the winner of the 2024-25 NBA Sportsmanship Award on Thursday, marking the second time in his career he's been honored by this award. He previously won during the 2020-21 season while playing with the Milwaukee Bucks.
Holiday will earn the Joe Dumars Trophy, named after the inaugural winner of the award during the 1995-96 season. The league describes the winner of the Sportsmanship Award as someone who "best represents the ideals of sportsmanship on the court."
Each NBA team nominates one of their players for the award where six finalists are selected, and the final voting comes down to other players in the league ranking the six players. Holiday earned 134 first-place votes and a total of 3,046 points.
This isn't the only NBA award Holiday has won in regards to his role as a teammate. He's been named the Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year three separate times. He's also a finalist for the 2024-25 NBA Social Justice Champion Award for the third time in the award's five-year run.
The other finalists for the Sportsmanship Award include Cleveland Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen (2,704 points), Dallas Mavericks' Kyrie Iving (2,640), Oklahoma City Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2,270), Los Angeles Lakers' Dorian Finney-Smith (1,904) and Orlando Magic's Franz Wagner (1,620).