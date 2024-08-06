Inside The Celtics

Celtics Trio Helps Team USA Cruise by Brazil in Knockout Play

Bobby Krivitsky

Jul 28, 2024; Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France; United States guard Jrue Holiday (12) passes in the first quarter against Serbia during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Pierre-Mauroy. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports / John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
After missing the United States men's basketball team's 104-83 victory vs. Puerto Rico, a win where Jayson Tatum registered the first double-double of his Olympic career, producing ten points and as many rebounds, Jrue Holiday returned and rejoined the starting lineup against Brazil on Tuesday.

The two-time All-Star ignited Team USA's bench when he threw down a transition dunk early in the matchup. He followed that up by stonewalling a Marcelinho Huertas drive and then swatting his shot.

Holiday finished with nine points, three assists, and two blocks in Tuesday's victory in Paris.

Backcourt mate Derrick White stuffed the stat sheet in Team USA's quarterfinal tilt, generating five points, including knifing in for a put-back layup in the first half, four assists, the second-most on the U.S. side behind LeBron James, four rebounds, and two rejections.

Celtics star Jayson Tatum, the 11th player to enter the game for Team USA, capped the first half in style, elevating for an alley-oop on a dime from James on a sideline inbound.

Tatum finished with five points and three rebounds. He also found James for a basket from in close for his lone assist, swiped a steal, and registered a rejection in a win that moves Team USA two victories from a gold medal.

Bobby Krivitsky

