'Prove Them Wrong': Payton Pritchard Excited for How Tatum Will Harness Olympic Benching

Bobby Krivitsky

Jun 17, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (11) celebrates with forward Jayson Tatum (0) after a three point shot in the second quarter against the Dallas Mavericks during game five of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports / David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Despite helping lead the Celtics to an NBA championship, pacing them in points (22.2), rebounds (7.8), and assists (7.2) in the NBA Finals, and doing so for the entire postseason, averaging 25 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 6.3 assists, signing the most lucrative contract in league history this summer, and helping the United States men's basketball team capture a gold medal at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo while many stars passed on the opportunity, Jayson Tatum's 2024 Paris Olympics started with the benching heard around the basketball world.

Two tilts later, he stuffed the stat sheet and registered the first double-double of his Olympic career, producing ten points, ten rebounds, three assists, and two steals in Team USA's 104-83 victory against Puerto Rico.

It's the type of response Payton Pritchard wants to see from Tatum next season as the Celtics aim to defend their NBA title and raise Banner 19 to the TD Garden rafters.

"I actually wanted to text him 'cause I've been in situations like that," Pritchard, who had to endure being outside Boston's rotation before becoming a fixture in it last season, told former Celtic Evan Turner in a recent appearance on the Point Forward Podcast. "And I'm not saying it's at all to his level, but it's a humbling experience. And so, for me, I'm excited to see what he does with that. That just adds more fuel to the fire.

"He can walk away from that, and now he's got something more to prove. And so, I feel like I'm looking forward to next year and seeing him take that and (be) like: 'Let's go get another one now. Let's keep this going.' Cause now you've got to show people again. They (are) doubting certain things. So, I'm looking forward to JT to prove them wrong."

