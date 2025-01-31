Charles Barkley Bluntly Calls Out Poor Officiating to End Grizzlies-Rockets
Thursday night’s game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Houston Rockets came down to the wire.
After trailing for much of the fourth quarter, the Grizz were able to cut their deficit to 119–118. After the Memphis defense secured back-to-back stops, it looked for a second like swingman Jaylen Wells had a clear path to a go-ahead layup.
But before Wells could streak to the basket, the referee blew the whistle, indicating that Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins had called a timeout. Just one problem—he hadn’t.
Jenkins was understandably upset, as replays would show that he had not indicated in any way he was looking for a timeout. While the ghost stoppage momentarily put the Grizz in jeopardy, Memphis was still able to pull out the win thanks to two made free throws on the ensuing possession by Jaren Jackson Jr.
But even though the call didn’t ultimately cost the Grizzlies the game, the Inside the NBA crew still had plenty to say about it. As Charles, Kenny, Ernie and Shaq went over the replay, Barkley couldn’t get over how blatant the miss was.
“I’m glad it didn’t come back to bite the Grizz. The referee made a mistake, plain and simple,” Barkley said. “He’s not even coming close to calling timeout.
“Dillon Brooks has got his hands up like, ‘I thought I heard a whistle?’ There’s a lot going on. But the ref just blew the call, plain and simple.”
Jenkins was, understandably, similarly upset with the closing sequence, though he contained his frustrations while speaking with reporters after the game.
"We'll see what the two-minute report, or if the league says anything," Jenkins said. "My intention was not to call a timeout, I said ‘go go go.’ I wasn't even signaling a timeout."
With the win, the Grizzlies moved to 32–16 on the season, good for third in the Western Conference. Hopefully the end of their next game comes with a bit less drama.