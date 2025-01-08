Charles Barkley Crushes Lakers With Blunt Six-Word Message After Ugly Loss to Mavs
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers lost their second straight game Tuesday night, falling to an injury-depleted Dallas Mavericks team, 118-97, on the road. The loss drops the Lakers to 20-16 on the season and puts them in the No. 6 spot in the Western Conference.
The game was on TNT, which meant the Inside the NBA crew got to weigh in on the loss and Charles Barkley, to the surprise of no one, didn't hold back on the Lakers.
"The Lakers stink, plain and simple," Barkley said of Los Angeles, which lost to a Dallas team that didn't have Luka Doncic or Kyrie Irving. "We have to talk about them because the media is infatuated with the Lakers but the Lakers are not a good team. They have zero athletic ability."
Barkley added that Jason Kidd "coached a masterpiece" against the Lakers. Dallas had lost five straight before Tuesday night's win.
Here's Barkley's full take:
The Lakers will look to turn things around Thursday night when they host the Hornets.