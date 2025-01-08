SI

Charles Barkley Crushes Lakers With Blunt Six-Word Message After Ugly Loss to Mavs

Andy Nesbitt

Charles Barkley ripped the Lakers after their loss to the Mavs on Tuesday night.
Charles Barkley ripped the Lakers after their loss to the Mavs on Tuesday night.
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers lost their second straight game Tuesday night, falling to an injury-depleted Dallas Mavericks team, 118-97, on the road. The loss drops the Lakers to 20-16 on the season and puts them in the No. 6 spot in the Western Conference.

The game was on TNT, which meant the Inside the NBA crew got to weigh in on the loss and Charles Barkley, to the surprise of no one, didn't hold back on the Lakers.

"The Lakers stink, plain and simple," Barkley said of Los Angeles, which lost to a Dallas team that didn't have Luka Doncic or Kyrie Irving. "We have to talk about them because the media is infatuated with the Lakers but the Lakers are not a good team. They have zero athletic ability."

Barkley added that Jason Kidd "coached a masterpiece" against the Lakers. Dallas had lost five straight before Tuesday night's win.

Here's Barkley's full take:

The Lakers will look to turn things around Thursday night when they host the Hornets.




Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

