Charles Barkley, Ernie Johnson Had Tense Argument About Tyrese Haliburton's Postgame Move
Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers are a win away from the Eastern Conference finals after blowing out the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 4 of their series on Sunday night.
While the Pacers are clicking on all cylinders on the court, Charles Barkley had a problem with something that happened off the court after their Game 3 loss on Friday. Haliburton only had just four points in that game and didn't speak to the press afterwards.
Barkley and Ernie Johnson had a tense argument about that on Inside the NBA on Sunday night with Barkley calling Haliburton out for not talking with the media. Johnson, meanwhile, defended the Pacers star by saying the team's PR people were behind the move.
"When he hit that damn game-winner they didn’t have to find him, did they?," Barkley said. "No, they didn’t. So stop, Ernie. Knock it off."
Johnson tried to get in the last word by saying: "Just telling you what the man said. Just telling you what the man said."
Here's that moment:
Haliburton and the Pacers will look to put the Cavs away in Game 5, which is Tuesday night at 7 p.m. ET.