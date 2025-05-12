SI

Charles Barkley Had Priceless Reaction to TNT's Funny Move to Make Him Stop Rambling

Andy Nesbitt

Barkley could only smile when he realized what was going on.
Barkley could only smile when he realized what was going on. / @TNT

Inside the NBA is the best studio show in sports mostly because the guys are not afraid to laugh at themselves on a nightly business. That happened again on Sunday when Charles Barkley realized he was being made fun of for rambling so long about Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.

Barkley, who had a tense argument earlier in the show with Ernie Johnson, was going on and on about Jokic and what the Nuggets need to do in order to score more points. Midway through his ramblings some soft music started playing like you'd see at an awards show when they're trying to tell the speaker to wrap it up.

"Congratulations on your award, now get off the stage!," Johnson said.

"I hate ya'll so much sometimes," Barkley said with a chuckle.

Here's that moment:

Too good.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/NBA