Charles Barkley Had Priceless Reaction to TNT's Funny Move to Make Him Stop Rambling
Inside the NBA is the best studio show in sports mostly because the guys are not afraid to laugh at themselves on a nightly business. That happened again on Sunday when Charles Barkley realized he was being made fun of for rambling so long about Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.
Barkley, who had a tense argument earlier in the show with Ernie Johnson, was going on and on about Jokic and what the Nuggets need to do in order to score more points. Midway through his ramblings some soft music started playing like you'd see at an awards show when they're trying to tell the speaker to wrap it up.
"Congratulations on your award, now get off the stage!," Johnson said.
"I hate ya'll so much sometimes," Barkley said with a chuckle.
Here's that moment:
Too good.