Charles Barkley Hilariously Destroyed Kenny Smith's Long Take on NBA's Future
Kenny Smith attempted to provide some commentary on the future of the NBA on Wednesday ahead of the Western Conference finals, but his long-winded monologue seemingly failed to resonate with Charles Barkley.
During the TNT pregame show, Smith broached the topic of future faces of the NBA, coming to conclusion that Dallas Mavericks star Luka Dončić and Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards were the next in line for the throne.
Smith, rather incoherently, attempted to suggest that even if the Boston Celtics won the championship this year, the conversation among NBA fans would hone in on Edwards and Dončić.
After Smith's near minute-long rant reached its conclusion, Barkley savagely weighed in with his thoughts on what his fellow analyst had to say.
"That was one of the dumbest things I've ever heard," retorted Barkley.
Smith attempted to present his thoughts with poise, but he was harshly shut down by Barkley, who was having absolutely none of what Smith was bringing to the table.
It was yet another unparalleled moment from the NBA on TNT crew, which could be approaching its end after TNT reportedly set to lose its NBA media rights.