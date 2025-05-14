Charles Barkley Thinks Jayson Tatum Should Call One Key Person After Achilles Injury
Jayson Tatum's season came to a crushing end Monday night when he ruptured his Achilles in the final minutes of the Celtics' Game 4 loss to the Knicks.
Now his long road to recovery begins.
Charles Barkely had some good advice for the 27-year-old Celtics star. While Barkley never suffered this injury during his legendary playing career, he pointed out that Kevin Durant has and he said that Tatum's first phone call should be to Durant to find out everything he can about what this road to recovery will be like.
"First call I would make is to Kevin Durant... [he's] six years removed from the time he blew out his Achilles ... the best experience is somebody who's already experienced it before."
That's actually some really good advice from the NBA great.
Tatum underwent surgery on Tuesday, less than 24 hours after he suffered the injury. Tonight his Celtics will try to save their season at home when they face the Knicks in Game 5.