Charles Barkley Clearly Concerned for NBA Social Media Teams With Looming TikTok Ban
The Sacramento Kings hosted the Houston Rockets for the second game of TNT's double-header on Thursday. During halftime of the Oklahoma City Thunder’s blow out of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first game of the evening, TNT showed stars Alperen Sengun and De'Aaron Fox arriving for the late game.
Charles Barkley had a lot to say about the arrivals.
First, Alperen Sengun was shown walking in and Barkley was incredulous about his bag choice, asking if it was a purse. After Kenny Smith pointed out it was not, Barkley moved on to criticizing Sengun for checking out the buffet located outside the locker room saying, "You can't eat right before the game!"
Then when TNT showed Fox arriving, he stopped outside the locker room to play a game for someone on the team's social media team. That got Barkley to bring up the TikTok ban.
"Hey, get your TikTok in before it's illegal!"
What Barkley doesn't know is it is starting to look like it might never take effect at all. So NBA social media teams across the league are safe. For now.