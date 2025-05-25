Charles Barkley Was Perplexed By Knicks' Lineup Change for Game 3 vs. Pacers
The New York Knicks are looking to find their footing in the Eastern Conference finals against the Indiana Pacers as they look to claw back from a 2–0 deficit as the series shifts to Indianapolis for Game 3.
The Knicks are making a lineup change, removing Josh Hart from the starting five and replacing him with Mitchell Robinson. When asked about that tactical adjustment during TNT's pregame show, Charles Barkley couldn't help but voice his befuddlement.
"I have no idea what that would do. They might be better rebounding, but I don't like the change because they only run one play," Barkley said. "They run the pick and roll. And it's just a mismatch. ... I just don't understand putting Mitchell and [Karl-Anthony Towns] out there together, what that would do. It would make them slower, but they'd be a better rebounding team. They'd be a better rebounding team but they'd be worse defensively."
Hart has been a key contributor for New York throughout the playoffs. Playing 36.9 minutes per contest, the forward has averaged 12.3 points, 8.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists and is shooting 41.3% from three-point range. Robinson, on the other hand, has come off the bench in all 14 games for the team this postseason, providing averages of 4.1 points and 7.1 rebounds, while also being targeted for his poor free-throw shooting (38.5% on 3.7 attempts per game this postseason).
Trailing two games in the series, it's possible Tom Thibodeau feels the need to shake things up, but Barkley made clear he's not seeing the vision.