Charles Barkley Rips TNT Management For Non-Existent Communication Regarding NBA Future
With multiple reports stating that Warner Brothers Discovery/TNT could possibly be on the verge of losing the NBA, Charles Barkley is feeling frustrated. Very frustrated.
TNT’s relationship with the NBA started in 1989, but there’s a strong chance it will be over after next season when the league partners up with ESPN, NBC and Amazon in a new round of television deals.
Appearing on the latest episode of SI Media With Jimmy Traina, Barkley lamented the possibility of TNT losing the NBA, but also voiced his exasperation with the lack of communication from his WBD bosses.
Last week, Barkley told Dan Patrick that morale at TNT “sucked.” He also called out WBD CEO and President David Zaslav for saying a few months ago that TNT didn’t need the NBA.
Did Barkley get a call from anyone at WBD about his comments to Patrick?
“Number one, they’re not gonna call me,” said Barkley on the podcast. “They know better.”
Barkley then doubled down.
“Secondly, he never should’ve said that. Plain and simple. I think this is our third negotiations and we’ve always signed during the exclusive window. It’s never come up for bidding. Clearly [commissioner] Adam [Silver] is upset. I’m assuming he’s upset. Something is going on, to be honest with you, because if we have the right to match, it would be a simple–‘yeah, we’re gonna match’ or ‘we’re not gonna match.’ That’s the thing that’s got us disturbed the most.”
In addition to being disturbed, Barkley is fed up with being kept in the dark about what’s going on with the negotiations between WBD and the NBA.
“They’ve done a really sh---y job of keeping us abreast,” said Barkley. “Just say, ‘hey, guys, we’re in the middle of negotiations. It’s 50-50.’ Just say something. We have not discussed it. And I don’t mean for me. The people who work there. They’re the ones on pins and needles. Just say something to let the people be able to breathe a little bit. I can’t imagine having a family and bills. Realistically, you probably gotta start looking for another job. You’re not gonna wait a year and get fired.”
Does Barkley have a relationship with Zaslav?
“None,” Barkley answered. “I met him twice. I saw him last week at the upfronts. He said hello and that was it. I thought he should’ve said something to when he has us there, to be honest with you, and he didn’t.”
Did Barkley think about asking Zaslav where things stand with the NBA?
“There were crowds around so I didn’t want to make a scene,” said Barkley, “but I thought he should’ve said something.”
In addition to his frustration with the lack of communication, Barkley is also tired of being asked about the future of Inside the NBA because of one specific reason.
“None of this s--- means anything because we still got to work together for another year,” said Barkley. “’Hey, would you guys go to Amazon? Would you guys go to NBC? Would you guys go to ESPN?’ I’m like, ‘dude, we got another year to be together.’ So worrying about something that’s a year-and-a-half away is stupid.”
Barkley said plenty more on the podcast about the future of Inside the NBA, the possibility of having to work for a full season as a lame-duck crew next year and being “pissed” at CNN for never calling him to tell him his show with Gayle King, King Charles was canceled.
