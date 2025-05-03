SI

Charles Barkley Roasted Fan Dressed as Joker Ahead of Nuggets-Clippers Game 7

The Hall of Famer ripped a fan who dressed up like the Joker for Game 7 in Denver.

Liam McKeone

Barkley was distraught and disgusted by this fan
Barkley was distraught and disgusted by this fan / NBA on TN
In this story:

The Denver Nuggets fought for their playoff lives on Saturday night, hosting the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 7 of their first-round playoff series. One fan went all-out for the occasion, dressing up in a complete Joker outfit in honor of center Nikola Jokic—whose nickname has long been Joker due to his last name and the magic of his game on the court.

That fan was captured on the TNT cameras during Inside The NBA's pregame segment and Charles Barkley was horrified to see the fan in full Joker attire. At first. Then he absolutely tore into the fan.

"What the hell is that?" Barkley demanded to know when the camera panned to the individual dressed as the famous Batman villain minding his own business.

"See, that dude probably got kids. They're gonna grow up to be damn idiots," Barkley groused after being told what he was dressed as. "Come on, man. You don't dress like that (as) a grown person."

The Nuggets, at least, are surely appreciative of the passion required to dress up for a basketball game. They'll need all the energy he and the other home fans can muster to advance in the NBA playoffs.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Liam McKeone
LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

Home/NBA