Charles Barkley Roasted Fan Dressed as Joker Ahead of Nuggets-Clippers Game 7
The Denver Nuggets fought for their playoff lives on Saturday night, hosting the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 7 of their first-round playoff series. One fan went all-out for the occasion, dressing up in a complete Joker outfit in honor of center Nikola Jokic—whose nickname has long been Joker due to his last name and the magic of his game on the court.
That fan was captured on the TNT cameras during Inside The NBA's pregame segment and Charles Barkley was horrified to see the fan in full Joker attire. At first. Then he absolutely tore into the fan.
"What the hell is that?" Barkley demanded to know when the camera panned to the individual dressed as the famous Batman villain minding his own business.
"See, that dude probably got kids. They're gonna grow up to be damn idiots," Barkley groused after being told what he was dressed as. "Come on, man. You don't dress like that (as) a grown person."
The Nuggets, at least, are surely appreciative of the passion required to dress up for a basketball game. They'll need all the energy he and the other home fans can muster to advance in the NBA playoffs.