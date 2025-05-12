Charles Barkley: NBA Unfair to the Denver Nuggets During Thunder Series
The Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Denver Nuggets 92–87 to tie their second round series 2–2 as the teams head back to Oklahoma City for Game 5. It was a particularly tough—and some might say disgusting—game because the teams had just gone to overtime on Friday night, meaning they were playing their second game in 36 hours. The short turnaround showed in the three-point shooting.
However, in the eyes of TNT's Charles Barkley, the circumstances were particularly unfair to the Denver Nuggets.
Barkley explained his theory ahead of TNT's broadcast of the Cleveland Cavaliers-Indiana Pacers game on Sunday evening.
"I thought what the NBA did to Denver was unfair," said Barkley. "Making them play late Friday night, then an early afternoon game. I thought that was unfair. I truly believe that."
When Kenny Smith pointed out that "both teams had to do it," Barkley explained that the Thunder have more depth and play 12 players.
"Denver has never addressed their backup center situation or their bench," Barkley continued. "I think that's one of the things that hurt them last year. I think that's one of the things that hurt them last year. 'Cuz [Nikola Jokic ran] out of gas last year against Rudy and big Kat. So I don't think it's fair to blame everything on the Joker, but I think he's wearing down."
Based on the Thunder's youth and depth, it's unclear what schedule tweaks the NBA could do to make things more fair for the Nuggets. They already played Game 3 and Game 4 at altitude in Denver.