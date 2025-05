NBA Fans Were Stunned by Historically Bad Shooting in First Quarter of Nuggets-Thunder

OKC is 6-of-22 FG after 1 for 17 points.

DEN is 2-of-22 FG after 1 for 8 points.



Lowest combined total for a 1st quarter in NBA history.



I donโ€™t want to say this is the reason for the poor shooting, but an awful idea to have Thunder-Nuggets tip off just 38 hours after the endโ€ฆ