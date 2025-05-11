NBA Fans Were Stunned by Historically Bad Shooting in First Quarter of Nuggets-Thunder
NBA fans were treated to an absolutely horrendous first quarter in Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals between the Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday.
Shooting was in short supply in the opening quarter, particularly when it came to shots from beyond the arc. The teams combined to shoot a heinous 1 for 25 from three in the first quarter, with Denver missing all 14 of their three-point attempts and Oklahoma City making just 1 of 11.
The only player to make a three was Lu Dort, though it took him all of five attempts. At the end of the first quarter, the score was 17–8 in favor of the Thunder. The Nuggets' eight points were tied for the second fewest in a single quarter in NBA playoff history, as the team made just two field goals throughout the first 12 minutes of play. The 25 combined points were also tied for the fewest in a playoff quarter in league history. Additionally, the Nuggets tied the record for the most attempted threes without a single make in a single quarter.
Naturally, fans weren't too happy with the putrid shooting performances in the first quarter, and they took to social media to share their thoughts on the sloppy play from both teams.